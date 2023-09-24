NEWS

Achtsioglou: everyone in SYRIZA tonight will be stronger

[InTime News]

Former labor minister and candidate for SYRIZA presidency, Effie Ahtsioglou voted shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Aegaleo Town Hall.

“The progressive faction is here and will oppose a government that thinks it can govern with a blank check. We are here and we will be here for structural opposition against policies that want society on the sidelines and are practiced with arrogance,” she stressed.

She also noted that the mass participation of the people “is a responsibility and a commitment that we will be here to express those who want another policy in the country, to express their expectations, to give them a new perspective”.

“In the evening everyone in SYRIZA will be stronger and with smiles,” she underlined. When asked what is at stake, she said “Strong, structural opposition to the government and the return of the faction to the government orbit.”

