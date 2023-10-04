Cyprus president meets with Greek opposition leader

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides met with Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of Greece’s main leftist opposition, on Wednesday. This visit marks Kasselakis’ first trip abroad since his election as the head of the SYRIZA party.

“We share common goals, mutual aspirations, and face common challenges, and cooperation should be seen as a natural course of action,” stated Christodoulides.

“I want to extend my congratulations on your election, and I look forward to continuing the collaboration that has always existed with the leader of the main opposition and with all the leaders,” he added.

In response, Kasselakis expressed his anticipation for their discussion and future cooperation.

He also mentioned that Christodoulides was the first leader to reach out and congratulate him after taking office.

Kasselakis’ schedule in Cyprus commenced with the laying of a wreath at the military cemetery, Tymvos Makedonitissas. He then placed a wreath at the Imprisoned Graves, the resting place of Greek Cypriots who were executed by the British during the anti-colonial struggle in the mid-50s, in Nicosia.

Kasselakis is scheduled to hold successive meetings with the country’s political leadership.