Kasselakis continues campaign tour ahead of local elections

Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, is on Friday scheduled to embark on a visit to the cities of Corinth and Patra in the Peloponnese, as well as the island of Rhodes, in preparation for the upcoming local government elections on Sunday.

At 10 a.m. in Corinth, he plans to tour the campaign headquarters of the party’s candidates running under the banner “Peloponnisos First.” During this visit, he will engage in discussions with Manolis Makaris, the candidate for regional governor, as well as other contenders for various positions on the ballot. Kasselakis will also take a stroll through the city center alongside his fellow candidates.

Moving on to Patra at 12 noon, Kasselakis will pay a visit to the campaign offices of the “Together We Change – Western Greece” candidates. Here, he will convene with Kostas Karpetas, the candidate for regional governor, and other individuals vying for positions on the ballot.

Lastly, at 8 p.m., Kasselakis will travel to Rhodes, where he intends to meet with Chrissa Karagianni, the party’s candidate for the governorship of the South Aegean region. [AMNA]