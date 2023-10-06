NEWS

Voridis says he would not back same-sex marriage bill

State Minister Makis Voridis has voiced his opposition to same-sex marriage, asserting that if and when such bill reaches Parliament, he will not cast his vote in favor of it.

“I have articulated my personal viewpoint. I stand in opposition to it, and I have clearly stated that I will not support it. Beyond that, it falls within the realm of the prime minister,” Voridis said during an interview with the Action24 television channel on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, Voridis remarked that given the government’s absence of any concrete initiative in this direction, “the current discussion remains primarily academic and theoretical.”

In July, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the conservative prime minister, had announced his intention to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term in office, asserting, “Same-sex marriage will happen at some point, and it’s part of our strategy.” He went on to emphasize that “Greek society is much more ready and mature.”

Recent reports have indicated that the legislation would also expand adoption rights to same-sex couples.

