NEWS

Hacker posed as Greek police to get into EU site

Hacker posed as Greek police to get into EU site

A resident of Portugal, known as a hacker under the handle USDoD (for US Department of Defense), has claimed in an interview that he broke into the websites of a European police training center and NATO’s Cyber Security Center (NCSC), using the hacked emails of a Greek police officer and a military officer, respectively.

A spokesperson for the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) confirmed to Kathimerini that there had been an attempt, on September 14, to break into a training page using a Greek police officer’s email account, adding that Greek police are investigating the incident.

Greek police said CEPOL’s site does not contain secret or sensitive information.

Kathimerini has not confirmed the hacker’s claims of breaking into NCSC.

USDoD had recently hacked aerospace firm Airbus’ site via a Turkish Airlines employee account. 

Crime Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested in Thessaloniki after ordering cannabis via app
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki after ordering cannabis via app

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat
NEWS

Worst cyberattack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform
NEWS

Top prosecutor orders probe into cyberattack targeting exam platform

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform
NEWS

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

US Supreme Court lets Meta’s WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware suit
NEWS

US Supreme Court lets Meta’s WhatsApp pursue Pegasus spyware suit

New details on shooting of six Turks
NEWS

New details on shooting of six Turks