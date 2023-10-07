Hacker posed as Greek police to get into EU site

A resident of Portugal, known as a hacker under the handle USDoD (for US Department of Defense), has claimed in an interview that he broke into the websites of a European police training center and NATO’s Cyber Security Center (NCSC), using the hacked emails of a Greek police officer and a military officer, respectively.

A spokesperson for the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) confirmed to Kathimerini that there had been an attempt, on September 14, to break into a training page using a Greek police officer’s email account, adding that Greek police are investigating the incident.

Greek police said CEPOL’s site does not contain secret or sensitive information.

Kathimerini has not confirmed the hacker’s claims of breaking into NCSC.

USDoD had recently hacked aerospace firm Airbus’ site via a Turkish Airlines employee account.