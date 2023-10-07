Trained personnels at the polling stations for the assistance of individuals with disabilities

Unhindered access to the polling stations for people with disabilities, with mobility difficulties, as well as the elderly and pregnant women, will be facilitated within the Municipality of Athens on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by around 230 employees.

These employees are specially trained to facilitate the voting procedure and avoid delays or any inconvenience.

The first results for the Greek local government elections will be available at approximately 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.