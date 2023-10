Greek local elections participation rate was at 32.1% by 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, as announced by Internal Affairs Deputy Minister Theodoros Livanios.

As he specified, 2,133,672 voters had exercised their right to vote by 2.30 p.m.

The polling stations are to remain open until 7 p.m. and the first results are expected after 10.30 p.m.