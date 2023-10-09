Security ramped up around potential Israeli targets in Greece

The Greek police has ramped up its presence around the Embassy of Israel in Athens and other potential Israeli targets in light of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The state security and intelligence services are also involved in the operation, which apart from Israeli missions or businesses in Greece, is also designed to secure potential targets from attacks by sympathizers on either side of the conflict.

According to state broadcaster ERT, special attention is additionally being paid to camps hosting migrants and refugees from the Middle East, as well as at Palestinian community centers.