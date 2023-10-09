NEWS

Israel-bound cruise ships divert to Cyprus, flights added

Cruise ships heading to Israel have been diverted to Cyprus, while additional flights were arranged on Monday to repatriate Israelis or assist people wanting to leave Israel, aviation and shipping officials said.

A cruise ship docked at Limassol port on Sunday, while a second on Monday, Port Manager Panayiotis Agathocleous told Cyprus’s Ant1 TV station. A third was expected during the week, he said.

“We are ready to offer all assistance,” Agathocleous said.

Aviation officials said 11 extra inbound and outbound flights to Israel were arranged on Monday. It included the scheduled repatriation of about 150 Cypriot pilgrims from Israel on Monday.

Cyprus was used as an evacuation hub for thousands of people fleeing a war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in 2006. [Reuters]

