Athens mayoral candidates to debate ahead of second round of elections

A debate between the two candidates for mayor of Athens Kostas Bakoyiannis and Haris Doukas was announced on Monday. 

Doukas had made the proposition to debate before the first round of elections. Bakoyiannis requested state broadcaster ERT to host the debate.

In a post on social media platform X, Bakoyiannis said “In my letter, I asked the president of ERT Konstantinos Zoulas, to organize a debate with Doukas ahead of Sunday’s repeat elections in the Municipality of Athens. 

I asked that the rules should not be as suffocating as they are in national elections. After all, there are only two of us, and in self-government, we have learned to cooperate even when we disagree.”

A little while later, the candidate for mayor of Athens Haris Doukas responded with his own post on his personal account on social media. “I am glad that Bakoyannis accepted my invitation to have a debate, even with a delay of one round. See you there.”

