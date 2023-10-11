NEWS

Israeli C-130 in Athens transporting soldiers on leave to the front

A military aircraft from Israel retrieved IDF soldiers who were on leave in Greece and transported them back to their home country amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

A video that circulated on social media late Tuesday purportedly depicted dozens of individuals boarding a KC-130HI aircraft before departing for Israel, where the frontlines are continually being bolstered.

War Israel

