Israeli C-130 in Athens transporting soldiers on leave to the front

A military aircraft from Israel retrieved IDF soldiers who were on leave in Greece and transported them back to their home country amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

A video that circulated on social media late Tuesday purportedly depicted dozens of individuals boarding a KC-130HI aircraft before departing for Israel, where the frontlines are continually being bolstered.

Video from last night shows 435, a KC-130HI of #Israeli Air Force in #Athens to airlift tens of #IDF soldiers who were on vacation in #Greece, to #Israel in-order to participate in the #OperationIronSwords against #Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/qm96vsG7s6 — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) October 10, 2023