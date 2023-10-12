Greek Parliament lights up in solidarity with Israel

People look at the Greek parliament building, on which facade Israeli flag is projected, in Athens, Greece, on October 11, 2023. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]

The flag of Israel was projected on the building of the Greek Parliament in central Athens on Wednesday night to show support for Israel and its people following Hamas’ unprecedented invasion from Gaza.

“The Greek Parliament tonight is illuminated with the same flag [as other EU parliaments], to express both human support, but also sharp disapproval,” Parliament head Konstantinos Tassoulas said in a statement.

“Tonight, we not only light up [the building] with the colours of the flag of Israel, but through it, with [we support] the right to national sovereignty, to human dignity and finally to the hope for peace, which nevertheless has the right not to be irreparably lost,” he added.