KYSEA to meet on Thursday to discuss Middle Eastern conflict

The National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA) called an emergency meeting concerning the conflict in the Middle East on Thursday under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as was announced on Wednesday.

The PM’s office announced that, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Mitsotakis “will preside over a meeting of KYSEA at the Maximos Mansion.”

According to information from the Maximos Mansion, the meeting will assess the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip and its possible effects on Greece and the wider region, as well as questions on “coordinating action.”