NEWS

KYSEA to meet on Thursday to discuss Middle Eastern conflict

KYSEA to meet on Thursday to discuss Middle Eastern conflict
[InTime News]

The National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA) called an emergency meeting concerning the conflict in the Middle East on Thursday under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as was announced on Wednesday.

The PM’s office announced that, at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Mitsotakis “will preside over a meeting of KYSEA at the Maximos Mansion.”

According to information from the Maximos Mansion, the meeting will assess the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip and its possible effects on Greece and the wider region, as well as questions on “coordinating action.”

Security Israel War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says US move of aircraft carrier closer to Israel will lead to ‘massacre,’ accuses Washington of supporting terrorism
NEWS

Erdogan says US move of aircraft carrier closer to Israel will lead to ‘massacre,’ accuses Washington of supporting terrorism

Measures tightened at potential Israeli, US targets
NEWS

Measures tightened at potential Israeli, US targets

Security ramped up around potential Israeli targets in Greece
NEWS

Security ramped up around potential Israeli targets in Greece

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier
SUPPORT TO ISRAEL

Souda ready to assist US aircraft carrier

Greek defense minister calls for NATO unity in solidarity with Israel against Hamas
NEWS

Greek defense minister calls for NATO unity in solidarity with Israel against Hamas

Strategic ties with Israel not affected
NEWS

Strategic ties with Israel not affected