Greece can be the UAE’s voice in the EU, says Gerapetritis

Greece can be the voice of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the European Union, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis told the national UAE news agency, WAM in an interview on Wednesday.

“Greece maintains a strategic partnership with selected countries of the world, with the UAE being one of them. Therefore, we want to make the most out of it and we can be your voice in the EU,” Gerapetritis said.

The minister added that “Greece may become the UAE’s entry point to Europe. From that perspective, we strongly believe that the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) can signal a new beginning,” while he also underlined that Greece will welcome a trilateral relationship with the UAE and India focused on enhanced economic cooperation, the development of infrastructure and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of transportation, logistics, energy, and trade in view of the planned India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Gerapetritis was in Muscat on Tuesday to attend the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting, and in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where he met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. [AMNA]