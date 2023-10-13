NEWS

Covid hospital admissions up

Health authorities have reported an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations and intubations in the week of October 2-8, while 48 deaths of patients were registered with a median age of 86.

According to the weekly epidemiological report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), hospital admissions increased by 23%, while the number of intubated patients rose to 38. At the same time, positivity in all tested samples remained at the same level.

EODY said that all the sequenced strains identified in recent weeks belonged to the Omicron subvariant BA.2. The most frequent Omicron subvariant was XBB.1.5 (38%), followed by EG.5 (28%) and XBB.1.16 (27%). 

Coronavirus

