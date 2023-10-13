EU Commission’s Schinas stresses ‘respect for democracy’ for West Balkans’ accession

In what is seen as a message to Tirana on Thursday, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said that accession to the European Union rests on “full respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

“There will be no accession without the strictest compliance with these conditions,” Schinas told the 2nd Eastern Mediterranean & Southeast Europe Conference organized by the Delphi Economic Forum in Brussels.

His comments were referring to the accession bids of the Western Balkans but were also seen as a dig at Albania over its continued detention of the mayor-elect of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare, Fredi Beleri, on vote-rigging charges since May and delays in his trial.