Number of digital nomads on the rise

An increasing number of digital nomads from outside the EU are heading to Greece.

While in 2021 just 10 people filed a request, this number increased to 595 in 2022. And if the first two months of 2023 are any indication, with 70 people having already filed a request, this year also looks very promising.

Digital nomads are lured by the dream of a holiday in Greece with the benefits of technology which means they can work and their stay can last several months or even years.

Most digital nomads (outside EU) in Greece come from Russia – 433 out of 595 (for 2022). However, in 2023, out of the 70 who have submitted a request, only 48 are Russian.

It is speculated that executives of multinational companies chose to emigrate in this way after the war with Ukraine started, possibly due to fear of being called upon to participate.

The second country of origin was the United States, but by a wide margin (53 people applied in 2022), while the UK was third (17 people), ahead of Israel (14), Brazil (9) and Lebanon (7).

The visa program for digital nomads, initially for one year, was launched in Greece about a year ago, later than other European countries, in response to the needs of people who wanted to stay longer than the tourist visa allows.

People from third countries (outside the EU) can enter Greece with a tourist visa which, however, allows them to stay for three months with the possibility of renewal for another three months. In practice, after six months, third-country citizens could not legally remain in the country.

Surveys show that Greece is reportedly one of the top destinations for digital nomads because it combines a low cost of living, moderate weather, and a vibrant social scene. Nomads may work from a cozy cafe in the city center, a rooftop garden with views of the Acropolis, or even while taking in the caldera on Santorini.