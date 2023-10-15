For a green and clean, safe and creative Athens, says mayoral candidate Doukas

Candidate for mayor of Athens Haris Doukas exercised his right to vote shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday calling for the largest possible participation in the local election runoffs.

“Last Sunday the men and women of Athens opened the way for a great change in the city. Today we complete the leap for tomorrow’s Athens. For a green and clean, safe and creative Athens for everyone,” he said.

“A large participation is a prerequisite. Come and vote with optimism,” he added.