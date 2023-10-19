NEWS

Knives come out as faction targets leader

[Intime News]

The “Umbrella” faction within left-wing opposition SYRIZA lashed out at the new president, Stefanos Kasselakis, on Wednesday over the direction he is taking the party.

In an extensive statement it said the party’s decline is “exacerbated by the political behavior of its new leadership, which moves outside the party’s programmatic positions and statutes.”

Regarding the party’s poor showing at the local elections, it said that “despite the disapproval for mainstream politicians, the elections did not benefit SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.”

“Its electoral retreat continued, which marked a strategic defeat,” it stressed.

 

