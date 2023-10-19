Mitsotakis notes government’s concern over Middle East crisis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his government’s concern over the latest developments in the Middle East during a scheduled meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Thursday.

“I do not need to tell you how concerned we are over the developments in the Middle East and, unfortunately, over this escalation in the conflict whose primary victims are civilians on both sides after the horrific, lethal attack within Israel by Hamas. Unfortunately, we also have significant loss of human lives in the Gaza Strip,” Mitsotakis said.

He stressed Israel’s right to self defence, on the one hand, and the need for this to be done while fully respecting the rules of international law and with absolute respect for the protection of human life in the Gaza Strip.

“It is extremely important to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza from Egypt. The European countries are working in this direction and support this policy,” he told Sakellaropoulou, while adding that he will have the opportunity to relay Greece’s views on this when he attends a multilateral conference in Cairo on Saturday.

[AMNA]