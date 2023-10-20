NEWS

Kasselakis ties the knot in NY, plans meeting with diaspora

Kasselakis ties the knot in NY, plans meeting with diaspora
File photo.

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis was in New York on Thursday to tie the knot with his partner, Tyler McBeth, as Greek law extends only to cohabitation agreements for same-sex couples. 

Kasselakis has also expressed the couple’s desire to adopt, which they cannot do in Greece either. 

According to reports, the couple got married in a private ceremony at their home in the seaside community of the Hamptons. 

In the meantime, Kasselakis is also reported to be arranging an informal gathering in downtown New York on Friday to meet prominent members of the city’s Greek-American community.

Politics Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Voridis says he would not back same-sex marriage bill
NEWS

Voridis says he would not back same-sex marriage bill

Marinakis: Gov’t firm in upholding law amid ‘beach-towel revolt’ protests on Aegean islands
NEWS

Marinakis: Gov’t firm in upholding law amid ‘beach-towel revolt’ protests on Aegean islands

Mitsotakis says government plans to legalize same-sex marriage
NEWS

Mitsotakis says government plans to legalize same-sex marriage

Tsipras vows equal marriage
NEWS

Tsipras vows equal marriage

‘Easter Basket’ launched in Greece on Wednesday
NEWS

‘Easter Basket’ launched in Greece on Wednesday

The results of the recent regional elections
NEWS

The results of the recent regional elections