Kasselakis ties the knot in NY, plans meeting with diaspora

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis was in New York on Thursday to tie the knot with his partner, Tyler McBeth, as Greek law extends only to cohabitation agreements for same-sex couples.

Kasselakis has also expressed the couple’s desire to adopt, which they cannot do in Greece either.

According to reports, the couple got married in a private ceremony at their home in the seaside community of the Hamptons.

In the meantime, Kasselakis is also reported to be arranging an informal gathering in downtown New York on Friday to meet prominent members of the city’s Greek-American community.