Tzoumakas reiterates criticism of new SYRIZA leader

Stefanos Tzoumakas, one of the challengers in the SYRIZA leadership race who was beaten by Stefanos Kasselakis, reiterated his criticism of the new leftist opposition leader on Friday.

“Kasselakis didn’t come; he was brought from the outside. Nothing comes on its own,” he told Skai TV without elaborating further.

Tzoumakas also challenged the decision of Alexis Tsipras to step down as SYRIZA leader following the party’s double defeat in legislative elections earlier this year.

“Tsipras should not have resigned,” he remarked, adding that the former prime minister’s departure led to “a crisis of leadership and a crisis of political unity.”

He continued, “SYRIZA is currently divided because the leadership is not being embraced. It has already experienced its initial political setback in the local elections and is now on course for a second setback in the European [Parliament] elections.”

“[Kasselakis] is not fit to lead,” Tzoumakas said, asserting that the new leadership will be challenged at the upcoming party conference.

