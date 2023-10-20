SYRIZA MEP warns of potential third-place finish in European elections

SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis has not ruled out the possibility that the left-wing opposition party, which has been dealing with internal dissent since the election of a new leader, might be reduced to a third-place position in the upcoming European Parliament elections next year.

“The chance of SYRIZA ending up in third place in the European elections isn’t negligible. We need to begin working now to prevent this,” he said in an interview on Attica TV on Thursday.

Papadimoulis went on to emphasize that SYRIZA should cease seeking cooperation from PASOK and suggested that due to the intransigence of Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis and the electoral law, “Relations between SYRIZA and PASOK will continue to be directly competitive, particularly leading up to the European elections.”

“The challenge for SYRIZA isn’t merely to challenge the dominance of the right-wing [government] but to establish itself as a robust and credible opposition, persuading everyone that we possess a dependable, compelling, and substantial governmental proposal,” he said.