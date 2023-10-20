Kasselakis moves to expel Tzoumakas from SYRIZA

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has said that Stefanos Tzoumakas, one of his fellow contestants in the recent party leadership race, has put himself “outside of the party.”

In a social media post, Kasselakis said he was “regretfully” referring Tzoumakas to the party’s “ethics committee for further action.”

While he said he respected Tzoumakas’ struggles both during the junta period and since then, he could not “allow SYRIZA officials to show on TV channels and to describe “an entire party, whose only power is its members and voters, as ‘oligarchic’ and ‘complicated.’”

“The presence on [media] channels of SYRIZA executives who, instead of opposing the Mitsotakis government, oppose their own party – to the great satisfaction of major journalists – stops here,” Kasselakis said.

In an interview on Friday morning, Tzoumakas reiterated his criticism of the new leftist opposition leader on Friday.

“Kasselakis didn’t come; he was brought from the outside. Nothing comes on its own,” he told SKAI TV, without elaborating further.

A founding member of PASOK and former minister, Tzoumakas came last in the five-horse leadership race, winning 1.3 percent of the vote. He is not a sitting MP.