Street cameras back in equation

The national interest in cases of surveillance operations is linked to the concept of national security, notes the author. [Reuters]

Τhe use of street cameras to combat crime and traffic violations was tabled at Friday’s meeting between the minister of citizen protection and the privacy watchdog.

“The vast majority of society wants the installation of cameras, which will help to deal with crime and the policy of upgrading road safety,” said Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou. According to the ministry, installing cameras “is a priority, in the context of the more general anti-crime policy and policies to upgrade road safety.”

It also noted that the contribution of the cameras will be essential for recording traffic violations and noise pollution, “but also the response, pursuit, prevention and suppression of crime, as is the best international practice.”