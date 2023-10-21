NEWS

Minors arrested in connection with robbery of 16-year-olds

The police arrested three minors on charges of robbing two 16-year-olds in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia late one Friday night.

According to law enforcement, the incident unfolded shortly after 11 p.m. on Rhodos Street, as the three suspects, aged 14, 15, and 16, approached the two victims and, through the use of threats and violence, forcibly took one of the victim’s watches.

The victims promptly alerted the police to report the incident, which resulted in the subsequent apprehension of all three suspects.

