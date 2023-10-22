Two arrested for carrying an AK-47

A police patrol has arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 17-year-old foreign resident carrying an AK-47 assault rifle in a bag, police say.

The two, who were under surveillance, were stopped by the patrol in the neighborhood of Kypseli Saturday afternoon, and the young man, who was carrying the bag, took off. Police arrested him after giving a short chase.

The bag, besides the rifle, contained three magazines and 140 bullets, police said Sunday.

The two persons were led to a police precinct and then to a lower court prosecutor.