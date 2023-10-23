Mitsotakis in Israel for meeting with Israeli counterpart

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has landed in Israel for an anticipated meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said.

Mitsotakis’ scheduled visit to Israel on Thursday was postponed due to security concerns.

As reported in Sunday’s Kathimerini, some Israeli officials had expressed their disappointment regarding Mitsotakis’ decision to postpone that meeting. They pointed out that many European leaders had visited Israel without mentioning any security concerns.

The Greek prime minister is expected to arrive back in Athens on Monday afternoon.

Addressing a Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday Mitsotakis said that no military intervention could replace a viable political solution.