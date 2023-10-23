NEWS

18-year-old immigrant swims from Turkey

An 18-year-old foreigner was rescued by port authorities in the island of Kos in the early hours of Monday. 

According to a related announcement, the young man was spotted by a private boat swimming in the sea area of ​​the Ammoglossa beach.

A Coast Guard patrol boat rushed to the scene and rounded him up, bringing him to shore. He was then transfrred to Kos General Hospital with an ambulance. 

A preliminary investigation is carried out by the Port Authority of Kos.

