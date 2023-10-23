NEWS

54-year-old man dead after workplace accident in Vari

[InTime News]

A workplace accident occurred on Monday morning when a 54-year-old man was fatally injured by a construction machine in the southern Athenian suburb of Vari.

During the optical fiber installation work, a construction machine passed over a shaft where the worker, of foreign nationality, was at the time and crushed him.

The 54-year-old was pulled out of the shaft after an operation by the Fire Department with 10 firefighters with 3 vehicles. He was then taken unconscious to the General Hospital Asklipio Voula, where he was pronounced dead.

