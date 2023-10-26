NEWS SCHOOL VIOLENCE

Molotov cocktails thrown by minors after student rivalry

File photo. [InTime News]

An incident of violence occurred on Thursday at the 2nd High School of Moschato in southwestern Athens when a group of about ten people carried out an attack with Molotov cocktails.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, three Molotov cocktails were thrown, while only one exploded. 

No injuries were recorded, while the police arrested eight minors for violating the arms law.

According to information, the attack was carried out by students of the 1st High School of Moschato, due to student rivalry.

