Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to prioritize natural disaster resilience

The priorities of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry after storm Daniel are restoring access to areas isolated by the floods, implementing more resilient projects, and inspecting and maintaining existing works, said Minister Christos Staikouras to Parapolitika FM radio station on Monday.

In the interview, Staikouras said he is expecting the data from the flood-stricken areas in central Greece in order to proceed with more detailed plans.

“It is certain we will need more resilient works for less favorable circumstances, but what these extreme circumstances will be and what kind of projects we will construct in the future is related to Greece’s financial capabilities,” he highlighted. Referring to the 2020 Cyclone Ianos, the minister explained that Greece needs to have infrastructure that can withstand repercussions much greater than those in recent years. [AMNA]