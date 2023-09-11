NEWS

Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to prioritize natural disaster resilience

Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to prioritize natural disaster resilience
[InTime News]

The priorities of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry after storm Daniel are restoring access to areas isolated by the floods, implementing more resilient projects, and inspecting and maintaining existing works, said Minister Christos Staikouras to Parapolitika FM radio station on Monday.

In the interview, Staikouras said he is expecting the data from the flood-stricken areas in central Greece in order to proceed with more detailed plans.

“It is certain we will need more resilient works for less favorable circumstances, but what these extreme circumstances will be and what kind of projects we will construct in the future is related to Greece’s financial capabilities,” he highlighted. Referring to the 2020 Cyclone Ianos, the minister explained that Greece needs to have infrastructure that can withstand repercussions much greater than those in recent years. [AMNA]

natural disasters Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM pledges support for storm-damaged areas in central Greece
NEWS

PM pledges support for storm-damaged areas in central Greece

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra
NEWS

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra

Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead
NEWS

Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead

Corinth Canal preparing for summer opening
NEWS

Corinth Canal preparing for summer opening

Ministry publishes commission report on Tempe rail disaster
NEWS

Ministry publishes commission report on Tempe rail disaster

Municipalities clash with regional authority over Faliro Bay project
NEWS

Municipalities clash with regional authority over Faliro Bay project