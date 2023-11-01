Mitsotakis meets new opposition leader

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Wednesday holding a meeting with the leader of the leftist opposition, Stefanos Kasselakis, marking their first encounter since Kasselakis assumed the role of the new SYRIZA leader.

During a brief exchange in front of the media before their private meeting at the prime minister’s parliamentary office, they discussed the matter of Greek expatriates. Kasselakis emphasized, “We have a responsibility to bring the expats back,” underlining the right of diaspora members to elect representatives from their own community.

“We’ve taken a positive step with the legislation that enables Greek nationals registered in the electoral rolls and residing abroad to vote from their place of residence,” responded Mitsotakis, and he added, “We will address all matters.”