21 Italian neo-Nazis arrested at Athens International Airport

A group of 21 Italian neo-Nazis were apprehended at Athens International Airport late on Tuesday, as reported by the police.

The group had intentions to attend a rally on Wednesday afternoon, commemorating the 2013 killing of two members of the now-defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn outside the party’s offices in Neo Iraklio, northern Athens.

Sources indicate that law enforcement had been alerted to their journey to the Greek capital. Local far-right organizations had been mobilizing through social media platforms such as Telegram, urging European counterparts to join the rally since the summer.

The 21 individuals were taken into custody at the immigration office, initiating the administrative deportation process against them due to concerns related to national security.

Police have also prohibited the event, along with gatherings scheduled for the same day by far-left groups.