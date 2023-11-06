NEWS

Greece dispatches humanitarian aid to Gaza

Greece dispatches humanitarian aid to Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that an airplane will depart Monday morning with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

“Following the arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Egyptian authorities, a C-130 aircraft with a cargo of humanitarian aid destined for the civilians of the Gaza Strip will depart tomorrow, Monday, November 6, at 9.30 am.

The Greek humanitarian aid includes pharmaceutical and medical supplies which were collected following arrangements made by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health and with the support of the Panhellenic Union of Pharmaceutical Industry,” the Ministry said.

 

Palestine

