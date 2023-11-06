Kasselakis concerned with the state of Greek democracy after ADAE meeting

Leader of the main opposition party SYRIZA Stefanos Kasselakis met with the president of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) Christos Rammos on Monday.

“I have serious concerns on the quality of our democracy,” commented Kasselakis adding that he shall expand on his concerns later on Monday.

Kasselakis had two more meetings planned on Monday with the president of the Personal Data Protection Authority Konstantinos Menoudakos, as well as with the president of PASOK Nikos Androulakis in parliament.