Politicians’ wealth declarations to go online on Monday

Parliament’s website will be publishing the declarations of 1,034 politicians in which they detail the provenance of their wealth and assets on Monday instead of Sunday, as originally planned. 

The date of the declarations’ publication was moved following reactions from newspapers, many of which do not publish on Mondays. 

The declarations, commonly known as “pothen esches” in Greek and designed to root out corruption, will be published in the same form as they were submitted, without having been audited. 

They pertain to the assets of MPs, Euro MPs and regional and local government officials.

