Kasselakis and Androulakis hold their first one-on-one meeting

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis on Monday. The first one-on-one meeting of the two opposition party leaders was held at Kasselakis’ initiative, at Androulakis’ office in Parliament.

They reportedly discussed matters of the economy and the rule of law, the latest developments in the Middle East, strengthening independent authorities such as the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security & Privacy (ADAE), and the 2022 wiretapping scandal. ADAE has investigated the 2022 wiretapping issue, which also involved Androulakis being tracked.

Kasselakis reportedly noted that “the most progressive thing is for the truth to shine in the wiretapping issue.” Syriza “will make every institutional and political effort” to that effect, he pointed out. Earlier on Monday Kasselakis met ADAE President Christos Rammos.

Androulakis also told the newly elected Syriza leader that PASOK’s parliamentary group will soon be tabling a request for the setting up of a preliminary investigation committee about the fatal Tempi train collision in February 2023.

[AMNA]