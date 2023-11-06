NEWS

Kasselakis and Androulakis hold their first one-on-one meeting

Kasselakis and Androulakis hold their first one-on-one meeting
[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis on Monday. The first one-on-one meeting of the two opposition party leaders was held at Kasselakis’ initiative, at Androulakis’ office in Parliament.

They reportedly discussed matters of the economy and the rule of law, the latest developments in the Middle East, strengthening independent authorities such as the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security & Privacy (ADAE), and the 2022 wiretapping scandal. ADAE has investigated the 2022 wiretapping issue, which also involved Androulakis being tracked.  

Kasselakis reportedly noted that “the most progressive thing is for the truth to shine in the wiretapping issue.” Syriza “will make every institutional and political effort” to that effect, he pointed out. Earlier on Monday Kasselakis met ADAE President Christos Rammos.

Androulakis also told the newly elected Syriza leader that PASOK’s parliamentary group will soon be tabling a request for the setting up of a preliminary investigation committee about the fatal Tempi train collision in February 2023. 

[AMNA]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kasselakis concerned with the state of Greek democracy after ADAE meeting
NEWS

Kasselakis concerned with the state of Greek democracy after ADAE meeting

Wealth declarations of PM Mitsotakis and over 1,000 public servants revealed for 2021
NEWS

Wealth declarations of PM Mitsotakis and over 1,000 public servants revealed for 2021

Wealth declarations from more than 1,000 politicians published online
NEWS

Wealth declarations from more than 1,000 politicians published online

Communists claim to be best progressive alternative
NEWS

Communists claim to be best progressive alternative

Politicians’ wealth declarations to go online on Monday
NEWS

Politicians’ wealth declarations to go online on Monday

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections
NEWS

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections