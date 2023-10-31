Security services on alert over far-right rally

Greek police and intelligence services are monitoring activity at the country’s borders for the possible arrival of neo-Nazi and other far-right demonstrators responding to a call from local like-minded groups planning a rally in Athens on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rally is being organized to mark the shooting death of two members of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn on November 1, 2013, outside the party’s offices in the northern Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio.

Local far-right groups like Hellenic Front and Athens Autonomous have been sending out calls to their European counterparts for mass participation in the gathering over social media sites like Telegram since the summer.

A source told Kathimerini that the invitations appear to have found a response among far-right groups in neighboring Italy, which may be planning to send supporters to attend Wednesday’s afternoon rally, which will take place at a memorial for the victims of the shooting on Irakliou Avenue.

Concerns about violence breaking out at the rally are heightened by the fact that gatherings are also being planned on the same day by far-left groups.

No one has been arrested for the 2013 execution-style killings outside the offices of now-defunct Golden Dawn, whose entire leadership was found guilty of running a criminal organization in October 2020.