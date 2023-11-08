Drugs found on local trapper

A well-known trapper, who was arrested Saturday with 122 grams of cocaine and 2,350 euros, was granted conditional release on Monday.

According to state broadcaster ERT, on the night of his arrest, the 27-year-old was with another person at the junction of Alexandras Avenue and Mavromataion Street at Pedion to Areos park in central Athens.

Viewing their demeanor as suspicious, Pedestrian Patrol Sub-Division police officers approached the pair, at which point the trapper threw a nylon package containing 122 grams of cocaine on the ground, while the other person ran off.

The trapper was detained and officers found 2,350 euros in his pockets.