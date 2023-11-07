NEWS

Man arrested for player injury

Man arrested for player injury
File photo.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of hurling a firecracker and injuring a soccer player at a Super League match last month.

The match on October 22 was stopped in the 50th minute after Panathinaikos left-back Juan “Juankar” Carlos was hit by the firework as he was warming up on the touchline. The suspect was identified with information provided by the home side, Olympiakos, a police statement said.

The man was detained on Tuesday morning and taken to the headquarters of the police’s anti-hooligan unit. In a subsequent search of his home, the jacket which he had been wearing at the match was confiscated.

A case file accusing the suspect of actual and grievous bodily harm, as well as violation of sporting laws, is expected to be submitted to a Piraeus prosecutor. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATM robbers get away with €100,000 in cash
NEWS

ATM robbers get away with €100,000 in cash

Suspect detained in connection with injuring soccer player with firecracker
POLICE

Suspect detained in connection with injuring soccer player with firecracker

Elementary school PE instructor arrested for sexual harassment
NEWS

Elementary school PE instructor arrested for sexual harassment

Police arrest 22-year-old Palestinian over flag raising
NEWS

Police arrest 22-year-old Palestinian over flag raising

Conditional release granted to suspects in metro clashes
NEWS

Conditional release granted to suspects in metro clashes

Woman arrested over homemade Molotov cocktails
NEWS

Woman arrested over homemade Molotov cocktails