Man arrested for player injury

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of hurling a firecracker and injuring a soccer player at a Super League match last month.

The match on October 22 was stopped in the 50th minute after Panathinaikos left-back Juan “Juankar” Carlos was hit by the firework as he was warming up on the touchline. The suspect was identified with information provided by the home side, Olympiakos, a police statement said.

The man was detained on Tuesday morning and taken to the headquarters of the police’s anti-hooligan unit. In a subsequent search of his home, the jacket which he had been wearing at the match was confiscated.

A case file accusing the suspect of actual and grievous bodily harm, as well as violation of sporting laws, is expected to be submitted to a Piraeus prosecutor.