Mother, sister, landlady to face charges over woman’s murder

Three people are facing charges in relation to the death of a 23-year-old pregnant woman in the central Athens district of Kypseli, whose dead body was found wrapped in a blanket in October 2021.

Police arrested three women known to the dead woman at noon on Wednesday.

The woman’s 59-year-old mother is facing charges of intentional homicide while her 23-year-old sister is also facing charges of intentional homicide and aiding and abetting human trafficking.

A 57-year-old landlady of the dead woman is facing charges of bodily harm, human trafficking, performing an illegal abortion, intentional homicide as well as physical abuse of a minor.

They are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the lawyer representing the father of the dead woman said she had submitted a complaint to the criminal prosecutor in Athens against the woman they identified as the main suspect.

The dead woman’s body, which was found wrapped in a blanket near the building where she was staying on October 8, 2021, was buried in an unmarked grave. She was only formally recognized six weeks later.