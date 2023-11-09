NEWS

Anarchists squat Thessaloniki university space

Anarchists squat Thessaloniki university space

Members of a student faction with links to self-styled anarchist groups occupied a space on Wednesday in the Faculty of Theology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, where a canteen operates.

In their posts on social media, members of the “Anarchist Assembly of Students Quieta Movere” published photos of their action, such as a large banner on the building of the Theological Faculty with slogans in favor of the occupation.

They have also posted the “program” of the occupation for the next days, stating that they occupied the space in view of the anniversary of the Polytechnic student uprising on November 17.

Crime

