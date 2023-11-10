NEWS

Doctors take issue with optical shops over eye tests

The Medical Association of Athens (ISA) has filed a complaint against optical shops for conducting examinations that must only be performed by qualified ophthalmologists. It said messages have come to its attention on social media in which opticians-optometrists invite citizens to have their eyes examined for various conditions. 

The issue was discussed in a recent ISA meeting, which decided that diagnostic examinations should be performed only by qualified ophthalmologists. “It is obvious these optical shops are prohibited by law from conducting optical measurements and diagnostic examinations such as [corneal] topography. It raises the issue of… other possible offenses,” ISA stressed. 

Health

