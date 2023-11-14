Cabs plan stoppage on Thursday, 24-hr strike next week

Athens taxi drivers will be pulling off the capital’s streets for seven hours on Thursday and all day on Wednesday, November 22, their union, SATA, announced on Tuesday.

Thursday’s strike will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., while taxi drivers will hold a protest rally to the Transport Ministry that is expected to cause even more traffic upheaval as it will start on Spyrou Patsi & Athinon Avenue near the city center at 9.30 a.m. and make its way to the ministry in the northern suburb of Holargos.

SATA is reacting to measures announced by the government to crack down on tax evasion among freelance professionals, which, the union says, are designed to favor big companies like the ride-sharing platform Uber at the expense of self-employed drivers.