Study in Greece internationalizes education system, says Pierrakakis

Education and Religions Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis on Wednesday addressed a conference at the education ministry on the work of the Study in Greece agency, which aims to internationalize Greece’s university studies, titled “Reflecting on the Past – Gazing into the Future of Higher Education”, moderated by journalist Nikos Meggrelis.

“This is only the beginning”, said Pierrakis, adding that the institutional framework for the internationalization of Greek universities was already in place, along with facilitating instruments.

He announced plans for additional institutional reforms in the coming months to deepen this policy and establish more joint degrees, more research programs and end the state monopoly concerning Greek state universities, to create “a freer and better academic landscape, which will give us the potential to reach what we can achieve.”

The minister concluded by congratulating Study in Greece and stressing that the ministry was “on your side to achieve this very significant goal.”

Other speakers included Deputy Minister of Tourism Elena Rapti, Special Secretariat for European Social Funds Programs at the Development and Investments Ministry Niki Dandolou and Harokopio University professor Christos Michalakelis, the president of Study in Greece.



