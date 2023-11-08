Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand

A dozen secondary school students in Crete have been detained by police after an egg fight with a rival school got out of hand.

As students arrived for class at the city’s 1st Lyceum, students from another school were waiting to take revenge for a previous egg attack. In the ensuing melee, an elderly woman who happened to be passing the school was hit by an egg an knocked to the ground.

An ambulance was called but the woman, who suffered light injuries, declined to be taken to hospital.

State broadcaster ERT reported that 12 teenagers were subsequently detained by police and taken to a nearby station. [ERT]