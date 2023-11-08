NEWS

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand
File photo.

A dozen secondary school students in Crete have been detained by police after an egg fight with a rival school got out of hand.

As students arrived for class at the city’s 1st Lyceum, students from another school were waiting to take revenge for a previous egg attack. In the ensuing melee, an elderly woman who happened to be passing the school was hit by an egg an knocked to the ground.

An ambulance was called but the woman, who suffered light injuries, declined to be taken to hospital.

State broadcaster ERT reported that 12 teenagers were subsequently detained by police and taken to a nearby station. [ERT]

Child Education Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school
NEWS

Eight teenagers arrested for firebombing school

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun

Court declares teachers strike against PISA exams to be illegal
NEWS

Court declares teachers strike against PISA exams to be illegal

Neo Iraklio: Prosecutor to investigate injury of 16-year-old girl
NEWS

Neo Iraklio: Prosecutor to investigate injury of 16-year-old girl

Molotov cocktails thrown by minors after student rivalry
SCHOOL VIOLENCE

Molotov cocktails thrown by minors after student rivalry

Primary school students start violent incident in Agrinio
NEWS

Primary school students start violent incident in Agrinio