Rallies organized Monday against education reforms

School students, parents and teachers are planning rallies in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country on Monday to protest the government’s “anti-educational” reform, as one union described the changes being planned. 

In the Greek capital, protesters will gather at 12 noon outside Athens University’s Propylaia and march to Parliament, while in the northern port city they will meet at 11 a.m. at Venizelos’ statue; both will cause traffic upheavals in the city center. 

Teachers are demanding salary increases and a collective labor agreement, improvements to school infrastructure and more staff. They are also protesting plans to introduce private universities.

