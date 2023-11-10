NEWS

OECD to make proposals for Greek education changes

OECD to make proposals for Greek education changes

OECD officials will reportedly study every aspect of the operation of Greece’s educational structures and the evaluation system to promote broad changes.

Kathimerini understands an agreement is imminent between the OECD and the Education Ministry, which will involve the preparation of a study on the results of the PISA competition for Greece by an interdisciplinary committee of the organization. On the basis of the study, specific proposals will be submitted to the government for pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational education and training structures. 

A ministry official told Kathimerini the picture of the results in the PISA tests reveals shortcomings and pathologies. Greek students do not acquire basic skills at school, such as text comprehension and the practical application of the knowledge they learn at school, while they do not seem to cultivate soft skills, such as critical and synthetic thinking and teamwork. 

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand
NEWS

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand

Rallies organized Monday against education reforms
NEWS

Rallies organized Monday against education reforms

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers
NEWS

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers

Government bid to boost lagging vocational education
NEWS

Government bid to boost lagging vocational education

Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified
NEWS

Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified

Government to present bill on private universities before year-end
NEWS

Government to present bill on private universities before year-end