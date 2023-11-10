OECD to make proposals for Greek education changes

OECD officials will reportedly study every aspect of the operation of Greece’s educational structures and the evaluation system to promote broad changes.

Kathimerini understands an agreement is imminent between the OECD and the Education Ministry, which will involve the preparation of a study on the results of the PISA competition for Greece by an interdisciplinary committee of the organization. On the basis of the study, specific proposals will be submitted to the government for pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational education and training structures.

A ministry official told Kathimerini the picture of the results in the PISA tests reveals shortcomings and pathologies. Greek students do not acquire basic skills at school, such as text comprehension and the practical application of the knowledge they learn at school, while they do not seem to cultivate soft skills, such as critical and synthetic thinking and teamwork.