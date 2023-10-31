NEWS

Government bid to boost lagging vocational education

Government bid to boost lagging vocational education
[InTime News]

Although businesses in Greece report a shortage of staff in cutting-edge specialties, OECD data show that 33.3% of vocational education graduates aged 25-29 are unemployed and not participating in an educational program that could enhance their professional skills.

This places Greece in the worst position among OECD countries and in fact proves that vocational education is still lagging in the Greek education system. 

To remedy this problem, the government will present a bill on Tuesday which will factor in the needs of local communities and companies. A total of 235 curricula will be changed and 41 training guides will be produced for the apprenticeship specializations. 

Moreover, Vocational Training Institutes (TEIs) will be redesigned to enhance the value of their degrees.

There will be better coordination and cooperation and synergies between public and private sector bodies to strengthen apprenticeships. 

Education Economy Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
OECD to establish research center on population issues on Crete
NEWS

OECD to establish research center on population issues on Crete

Citizens’ complaints submission digital platform goes live
ECONOMY

Citizens’ complaints submission digital platform goes live

Greece’s HFSF launches process to sell 9% stake in Alpha Bank
ECONOMY

Greece’s HFSF launches process to sell 9% stake in Alpha Bank

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month
ECONOMY

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month

Skrekas announces price cuts on 233 supermarket products
ECONOMY

Skrekas announces price cuts on 233 supermarket products

2024 budget gets on a war footing
ECONOMY

2024 budget gets on a war footing