Government bid to boost lagging vocational education

Although businesses in Greece report a shortage of staff in cutting-edge specialties, OECD data show that 33.3% of vocational education graduates aged 25-29 are unemployed and not participating in an educational program that could enhance their professional skills.

This places Greece in the worst position among OECD countries and in fact proves that vocational education is still lagging in the Greek education system.

To remedy this problem, the government will present a bill on Tuesday which will factor in the needs of local communities and companies. A total of 235 curricula will be changed and 41 training guides will be produced for the apprenticeship specializations.

Moreover, Vocational Training Institutes (TEIs) will be redesigned to enhance the value of their degrees.

There will be better coordination and cooperation and synergies between public and private sector bodies to strengthen apprenticeships.